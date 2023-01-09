SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor Pritzker was inaugurated into his second term Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

He expressed his achievements from his first term and his hopes on how he wants to improve the state during his second term.

“The hope I expressed at my first inauguration, was born of a truth lodged firmly in my heart -– that Illinois has always stood at the intersection of American ambition and human resilience,” Pritzker said in his inauguration speech. “And that combination is what has made this the greatest state in the union.”

Several legislators congratulated Pritzker for his second term.

“I want to congratulate my longtime friend JB Pritzker on beginning what is sure to be a productive and successful second term as the governor of the great state of Illinois,” Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said. “I have no doubt that our state will continue to thrive under his leadership for the next four years and I look forward to working together for a brighter future.”

Also being re-inaugurated Monday are Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Treasurer Mike Frerichs, and Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

Alexi Giannoulias will become the Secretary of State. Jesse White, his predecessor, served as the Secretary of State for six terms.

