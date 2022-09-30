SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker has declared October 2022 “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” for Illinois.

According to advocates, one in four women and one in seven men will deal with domestic violence in their lifetime. They added around 36 people per hour contact a domestic violence hotline in Illinois.

This year’s campaign theme is “#Every1KnowsSome1,” which strives to highlight how common domestic violence is, and that it is much more than physical violence.

“We have a role to play in ending domestic violence,” said Vickie Smith, President, and CEO of the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “As you become more aware, you will find someone in your life who could use your support.”

To help end domestic violence, the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence joins the National Network to End Domestic Violence and the Pennsylvania Coalition in a national campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness month.

There will be two days of giving for awareness on October 19 and Giving Tuesday on November 29. You can get involved by finding your state coalition and local programs here.

The Illinois Domestic Violence hotline is 877-863-6338, and the national line is 1-800-799-SAFE; visit thehotline.org

There are over 50 domestic violence agencies in the state of Illinois that provide services to survivors. For more information about ICADV, you can visit their website here.