Governor Pritzker coming to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker will be making a stop in Champaign on Wednesday to highlight big changes coming to the city.

He will be presenting the impacts of the $45 billion dollar capital spending plan and how millions of that will affect people traveling in Champaign.

The plan centers around infrastructure improvements throughout the state. Part of that is happening now at the I-57/74 interchange. It’ll cost $50 million to reconstruct that. The project has already started with the work on Prospect bridge.

In the next few years, the capital spending plan is expected to help pay for even more projects. Kris Koester with Champaign Public Works says, “It includes the Mattis Avenue work over I-74 as well as over I-57 and US 150 over I-57 will also be done. Then they’ll start working on the flyover structures, which is how people will then use the newly redesigned layout of the I-57/74 interchange.”

The city says all of these projects will help make routes safer for drivers.

The event will be this wednesday at 10 in the moring at midwest court near the i-57 – 74 interchange.