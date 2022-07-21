SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker is urging the Department Health and Human Services to send the state more vaccines for monkeypox.

Pritzker sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Thursday saying the federal government needs to provide more vaccines to monkeypox hotspots like Chicago.

The city has so far received 2,300 from the federal government. Pritzker also announced he is giving 4,600 of the state’s monkeypox vaccine supply to the city of Chicago.

Illinois Department of Public Health has noted that 86% of monkeypox cases in Illinois have been within Chicago city limits.

“We’ve learned in the last few years that most people are eager to protect themselves and their communities when given the tools to do so,” Pritzker said. “We must give the public and health professionals every tool possible to counter the spread of monkeypox.”

According to IDPH, Illinois has had 230 confirmed cases of monkeypox as of July 21st, the third highest state for monkeypox cases after New York and California.

In central Illinois, Champaign County had its first monkeypox case last week.