Governor Pritzker activates around 200 Illinois National Guard members to help presidential inauguration

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker activated around 200 Illinois National Guard members to support the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

“Supporting the presidential inauguration is a great opportunity for the Illinois National Guard to be part of history and present the state of Illinois,” said Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “Our soldiers and Airmen are highly trained and I have full confidence in their abilities to support local and federal agencies as needed.”

Around 100 Illinois Army National Guard Military Police Soldiers from the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s 33rd Military Police Battalion will help the inauguration. They are based out of Bloomington with subordinate units out of Springfield, Freeport and Fort Sheridan, according to officials.

Additionally, 45 Security Forces Airmen from the 183rd Wing based in Springfield, the 126th Air Refueling Wing out of Scott Air Force Base and the 182nd Airlift Wing based in Peoria will support the inauguration. Also, another 30 airmen from the Illinois Air National Guard will provide communication, logistics and religious support.