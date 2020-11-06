Governor possibly exposed to COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Officials with Governor Pritzker’s office said he was possibly exposed to COVID-19.

In a news release, they said they were notified Friday afternoon of a recent exposure. They are now conducting contact tracing and following necessary health protocols.

“The exposure was the result of an external meeting with the Governor that took place on Monday in a large conference room in the Governor’s Office,” said the governor’s office.

He was tested Friday and is currently isolating. The governor’s office said his results will be made public when they are available.