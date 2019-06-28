Governor passes cigarette tax

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Friday, Governor Pritzker signed a law increasing the tax on cigarettes to $1 per pack and adding a 15% wholesale tax on e-cigarettes. The changes go into effect Monday.
It means packs of cigarettes will now be taxed at $2.98 statewide. The move is expected to generate more than $159.3 million in new annual revenue.
The American Lung Association applauds lawmakers and Rauner for passing the law sure to have a tremendous impact on residents’ health.
Increasing the tax on a pack of cigarettes by $1 is estimated to generate $159.35 million in new annual revenue for the state, as well as:
- Reduce youth smoking by 11 percent
- Prevent 28,700 kids under 18 from becoming adults who smoke
- Help 48,700 adults who currently smoke quit
- Prevent 21,000 premature smoking-caused deaths
- Provide $1.56 billion in long-term health care cost savings from adult and youth smoking declines