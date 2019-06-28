Governor passes cigarette tax

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Friday, Governor Pritzker signed a law increasing the tax on cigarettes to $1 per pack and adding a 15% wholesale tax on e-cigarettes. The changes go into effect Monday.

It means packs of cigarettes will now be taxed at $2.98 statewide. The move is expected to generate more than $159.3 million in new annual revenue.

The American Lung Association applauds lawmakers and Rauner for passing the law sure to have a tremendous impact on residents’ health.

