Governor passes cigarette tax

News
Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Friday, Governor Pritzker signed a law increasing the tax on cigarettes to $1 per pack and adding a 15% wholesale tax on e-cigarettes. The changes go into effect Monday.

It means packs of cigarettes will now be taxed at $2.98 statewide. The move is expected to generate more than $159.3 million in new annual revenue.

The American Lung Association applauds lawmakers and Rauner for passing the law sure to have a tremendous impact on residents’ health.

Increasing the tax on a pack of cigarettes by $1 is estimated to generate $159.35 million in new annual revenue for the state, as well as:

  • Reduce youth smoking by 11 percent
  • Prevent 28,700 kids under 18 from becoming adults who smoke
  • Help 48,700 adults who currently smoke quit
  • Prevent 21,000 premature smoking-caused deaths
  • Provide $1.56 billion in long-term health care cost savings from adult and youth smoking declines

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.