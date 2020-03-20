Governor makes several announcements during press conference

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker made several announcements during Friday’s daily conference on coronavirus.

First, he announced another dead from the virus. He said the patient was a Cook County woman in her 70s. Also, the Illinois Department of Public Health said there are 163 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois. They said there is now a total of 585 cases in 25 counties in Illinois.

Next, he said a “stay at home” order will be in effect starting Saturday at 5 p.m. until the end of the day on April 7. He said this is a way to help stop the spread of the virus. Residents will still be able to the pharmacy, grocery store, outside, and work. You can also pick up dinner at restaurants. However, he did say all non-essential businesses will close. Fundamental businesses will remain open.

Officials said this is not a lockdown. The governor said there is no need to rush out to the grocery store as they will remain open.

He said law enforcement has been instructed to take action when necessary for enforcing this order. However, Pritzker said he is relying on the people of Illinois to be “good citizens” and follow the order.

Pritzker also said he has ordered municipalities across the state to halt all evictions. He is also directing additional resources to help those who are homeless.

In addition to these announcement, Pritzker said the state is tentatively postponing the opening of schools until April 8. They will continue to update districts.