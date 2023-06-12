SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the bill aimed at preventing public libraries from banning books.

The bill would make any municipal library who bans material based on partisan or doctrinal disproval ineligible to receiving any state-funded grants. Libraries have to show they follow the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights or issue a statement they will prohibit banning controversial library materials.

“Here in Illinois, we don’t hide from the truth, we embrace it,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “Young people shouldn’t be kept from learning about the realities of our world; I want them to become critical thinkers, exposed to ideas that they disagree with, proud of what our nation has overcome, and thoughtful about what comes next.

The American Library Association estimates there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois in 2022.

“I initiated this legislation to stand up and fight for libraries, librarians, and the freedom of speech – especially at this perilous time for our democracy,” Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said. “The concept of banning books contradicts the very essence of what our country stands for. It also defies what education is all about: teaching our children to think for themselves.”

Giannoulias also pointed out that other Midwestern states are passing legislation that would prevent children from accessing certain books, including Iowa, Indiana and Missouri.

The law takes effect on January 1st, 2024.