Governor issues proclamation honoring Juneteenth

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker issued a proclamation honoring Friday as Juneteenth in Illinois.

The governor’s office said, “The governor will work with the General Assembly to pass a law commemorating Juneteenth as an official state holiday for years to come.” This year all flags in the state are flying at half-staff in recognition of the holiday.

In a news release, the governor said this comes as “hundreds of thousands of protestors across the nation and across Illinois…have taken to the streets to call for justice and change–and through protest and policy, we’re going to make that change.” He then listed areas like criminal justice reform, “fundamentally reimagined vision of policing,” and investment in black communities that would allow the state to “build an Illinois that prioritizes justice, equity and opportunity for all our people.”