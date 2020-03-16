Governor: Illinois primary election will still be held

A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary […]

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday’s election will still go on as normal. Governor Pritzker confirmed the elections won’t be disrupted, despite COIVD-19.

“We have to have our elections continue, in my opinion,” said Governor Pritzker. “This is the right thing to do. Our democracy needs to go on. We need to elect leaders. If we canceled these elections, when would you have an election?”

The state announced there have been 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois across 15 states. Those include: Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Peoria, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago and Woodford counties. The CDC has recommended no more than 50 people should congregate at a time, and Governor Pritzker mandated that across the state. He said that shouldn’t be a problem on election day.

“Many people have voted early, already,” said the governor. He also said there have not been large crowds at polling places with early voting, and that the voting process is relatively short.

Governor Pritzker also said voting machines are being wiped down after every use, and social separation distancing is being utilized at polling places.

“We’ve created every precaution,” said Governor Pritzker.