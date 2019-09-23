Governor & IDPH: Don’t vape

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Governor Pritzker are urging people to refrain from using e-cigarettes or vaping devices. They suggest those who continue to use the products not buy them off the street, modify any devices nor add any substances to the products not intended by the manufacturer.

Investigations are underway nationwide after young people have developed serious respiratory illnesses, including death, after using the products. In Illinois alone, 69-cases of vaping-related illnesses have been reported, including one death. 13-more cases are under investigation.

However, no specific e-cigarette or vaping device has been found responsible for causing the acute illnesses. In Illinois, more than 50 different products were reported to have been used by those who developed symptoms.

IDPH is conducting a survey in an effort to understand the development of the serious health concerns. Those vaping or using e-cigarettes who experience difficulty breathing, chest pains, cough or other respiratory symptoms should seek medical attention and tell doctors they have vaped.