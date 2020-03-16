Governor: Gatherings of 50+ banned, more cases announced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned in the state.

It’s the latest from Governor Pritzker in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recommended there shouldn’t be any groups of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

Even as these limitations were announced Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health said there are now 105 confirmed cases of the virus. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, IDPH Director, said the cases now span 15 counties.

“People should assume this is in their community,” said Dr. Ezike.

She said there is evidence transmission happens when symptoms first develop, so it is important to limit close contact with people as much as possible. Monday is the last day schools, restaurants and bars will be open until the end of March, another way to limit the spread. But the governor had some words for establishments who are trying to get crowds for the last day of business until the end of the month.

“Weeks from now, months from now, when one of those party goers, one of those people that they defied the order to have into their establishment becomes sick, perhaps dire, somebody who might perhaps die, that they should know they are responsible for that, and they should not hold these parties,” said Governor Pritzker. The governor went on to say people who think they are the least vulnerable, they are potentially carriers, and they are not immune.

“It’s coming everywhere in the state of Illinois,” he said. “Illinoisans who can stay home should continue to do so.”

The governor said Illinois hospitals have been given permission to start creating their own tests. So far, 15 hospitals have been designated as ‘Sentinel Surveillance’ across the state: seven in Cook County, three in other northern Illinois counties, three in Central Illinois and two in Southern Illinois. However, the state is not disclosing the names or exact locations of these hospitals.

“We don’t want people showing up to get tested,” said Governor Pritzker, further explaining the state wants to get a sense of how the virus is progressing naturally in the communities.

Even if people do become symptomatic, state officials said that doesn’t mean they need to get tested. Dr. Ezike said they are reserving their testing supplies for those who need them most, including the elderly, those in long term care facilities and those with pre-existing conditions.

“Do not demand to be tested,” said Dr. Ezike.

Officials also had some words for people packing stores.

“Don’t go out and buy dozens of packages of toilet paper,” said Brigadier General Alicia A. Tate-Nadeau, Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director. “When people go out and buy more than they really need, they are hurting our most vulnerable neighbors, please stop buying more than you need.”