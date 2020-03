CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- One real estate company is taking precautions when it comes to showing available units to prospective clients during the a time when many are concerned about the coronavirus outbreak.

In an email, Ramshaw Real Estate officials said they are showing units virtually. They said only a leasing agent--who will be wearing gloves and other protective gear-- will be going into the unit and showing it via Skype or FaceTime. This is in an attempt to limit the number of germs and people in the unit.