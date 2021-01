ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker is changing his mitigation plan.

Regions will be able to reopen indoor dining while they are under Tier 1 mitigations, but Tier 2 mitigations will still not allow indoor dining.

Three regions – region 1, region 2 and region 5 — are moving back to Tier 2 restrictions. The rest of the state is still in tier 3.