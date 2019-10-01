Governor appoints 8 to BOTs

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than two decades of having a part-time, plainclothes police officer serve in a limited capacity as a school resource officer, Urbana school board members are considering a new plan to install full-time officers at the district’s middle and high schools.

Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin and Deputy Chief of Police Rich Surles will deliver a presentation to board members at tonight’s study session meeting.