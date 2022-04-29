CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker announced on Friday that the state is committing a significant amount of money to repair facilities at four universities.

Pritzker shared that the state is investing $33.5 million for maintenance projects at UIC, Western Illinois University, Northern Illinois University and Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The total investment in deferred maintenance projects across the state is now at $434 million, and the projects are all made possible by “Rebuild Illinois,” which is the governor’s bipartisan capital plan.

“These are the kind of upgrades that ensure students have a modern learning experience and can feel proud of the schools they attend,” Pritzker said in a news release.

94 of the state’s 149 deferred maintenance projects are taking place at community colleges, with the remaining 55 being done at four-year universities.

“Deferred maintenance projects are an important part of keeping our state facilities up-to-date, sustainable, and accessible, ensuring they meet the growing needs of the populations they serve,” Director of the Capital Development Board Jim Underwood said.