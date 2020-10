CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker visited the city Tuesday to announce new funding opportunities for manufacturing job training.

The governor made the announcement at Eden Park Illumination, Inc. They make virus and bacteria killing UV-C lamps.

The idea behind the funding was to create more opportunities for training people who want to get into manufacturing. It would start at the community college level for those institutions who receive the funding.