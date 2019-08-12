Governor announces bike trail money

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker announced Monday $2.6 million in grants are being awarded to communities to improve bike path facilities.

One of the 16 projects is the Champaign Park District Greenbelt Bikeway Trail Connection. The project will get $200,000 to build a .10 mile trail connecting the north end of Kaufman Park to the south end of Heritage Park along the Canadian National right-of-way.

Pritzker says, “Bike path projects are excellent investments in safe transportation, creating jobs, boosting local economic development efforts and improving local and regional recreation opportunities.”