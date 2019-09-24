Governor addresses financial future

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Tuesday, Governor Pritzker made two significant announcements concerning the state’s financial future.

He says Taiwan has made a $2.2 billion commitment to purchase corn and soybeans from the Land of Lincoln over the next two years and $4.2 million will help support small business development centers around the state.

The Illinois Corn Marketing Board and the Taiwan Feed Industry Association signed a letter of intent marking Taiwan’s intentions to buy 5 million metric tons (equivalent to 197 million bushels) of corn and 0.5 million MT of corn co-products (distiller’s dried grains with solubles).

The Taiwan Vegetable Oil Manufacturers Association and the Illinois Soybean Association signed a letter of intent marking Taiwan’s intentions to buy between 2.6 million and 2.9 million MT (equivalent to between 96 million and 97 million bushels) of soybeans.

“It’s no secret that 2019 has been a hard year for Illinois farmers with a tough growing season and trade uncertainty,” said John Sullivan, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “It’s good to know we have trade partners like the Taiwan Vegetable Oil Manufactures Association and the Taiwan Feed Industry Association who help provide some certainty when we need it most.”

“We value the longstanding trade relationship we’ve established with Taiwan,” said Doug Schroeder, a Mahomet, Ill., soybean farmer and chairman of the Illinois Soybean Association, which represents the state’s 43,000 soybean growers. “We recognize the critical importance of their trade agreement, underscoring their role in helping to maintain the viability of our soybean crop and our livelihoods. We look forward to strengthening the relationship between our two countries and our soybean industry for years to come.”

The governor also announced $4.2 million in funding for small business development centers in the state. It’s available to universities, community colleges and business-focused non-profit organizations to provide support services through the operation of a Small Business Development Center of which there are 35 in the state.

“A core part of our mission is to help small businesses grow and thrive in Illinois,” said Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Acting Director Erin Guthrie. “Small Business Development Centers are a much-needed resource for the state’s small business community and we are excited to provide funding that will support current SBDCs and allow for the creation of new centers across the state.”

Applicants are eligible to receive between $80,000 and $500,000 in funding. The deadline to apply is October 25.

