Governor: Additional resurgence mitigations for Region 1

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced additional mitigation efforts that will be implemented in Region 1, Northwestern Illinois.

The governor said the region advanced to Tier 2. The mitigation efforts will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on October 25. “After mitigation efforts initially took effect in Region 1 on October 3, the positivity rate has remained the highest in the state, with the region reporting an 11.9 percent rolling positivity rate today, October 22.”

Areas included in Region 1 include:

Boone County Jo Daviess County Stephenson County Carroll County Ogle County Whiteside County DeKalb County Lee County Winnebago County

Officials stated the region was put under Tier 1 resurgence mitigation on October 3, after they saw a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three days, consecutively.

“We’ve said all along that if things don’t start to turn around after two weeks in Tier 1, we can add more stringent measures to help usher in the progress we need to see to get things more open again,” said Governor Pritzker. “That is now the case in Region 1, which has seen ints positivity rise by nearly two points since October 14 alone.”

The additional mitigations will include efforts such as a cap of 10 people rather than 25 in a gathering and caps of six rather than 10 at tables when dining out.

During the Thursday press conference, the governor and other health officials said communities need to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19. They said this is especially important as colder weather comes in and flu season starts.

Health officials are urging those in Region 1 to look at what they can do to reduce the spread of the virus. Those actions include postponing having people over to your house for celebrations, making sure you are social distancing and wearing your mask.

IDPH will be tracking the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if they can relax mitigations or if additional efforts are required.

This announcement comes after IDPH announced on October 19 that Region 5 in Southern Illinois would have Tier 1 resurgence mitigations. Those efforts went into effect Thursday. Additionally, those same mitigations were announced Tuesday for Region 7 and Region 8. Those mitigations start Friday.