URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker will make a campaign stop in Urbana on Monday night.

The American Federation of Teachers 20-day nationwide get-out-the-vote bus tour will stop at the Illini Union for an event to mobilize voters ahead of the midterm elections.

Gov. Pritzker will be joined by Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Illinois State Rep. Carol Ammons, Illinois State Sen. Scott Bennett, Illinois Federation of Teachers president Dan Montgomery and AFT President Randi Weingarten.

The AFT Votes “What Kids and Communities Need” bus tour kicked off last week in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and is bringing communities together to focus on many major issues at stake in the upcoming November election.



The bus tour will visit at least 10 states and 25 cities through Election Day on Nov. 8. Additional stops include events in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut and New York.







