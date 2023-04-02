BELVIDERE, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday’s severe weather and tornadoes affected many areas across Illinois, including at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere near Rockford, Ill. Gov. J.B. Pritzker was on the scene of the damage Sunday as damage assessments continue.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau spent time Saturday in the area with the IEMA team assessing the damages.

“The IEMA is working closely with our local and county public safety partners and Emergency Managers to assess the widespread damages across the state including here at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere in Boone County, and Robinson in Crawford County,” IEMA Director Tate-Nadeau said. “We continue to assess other damages in many counties across Illinois.”

Officials said they are tracking four fatalities due to Friday’s severe weather. These include three fatalities in Crawford County from a residential structural collapse and one fatality in Boone County following the Apollo Theatre’s roof collapsing.

IEMA Public Information Officer Kevin T. Sur shared photos of the damage at the Apollo Theatre.