SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation Saturday to assist and provide public safety support for Illinois communities impacted by Friday’s tornadoes and severe weather.

Near Crawford County, around 30 structures were damaged, including the Robinson Airport. There was also damage in Sangamon County to multiple structures in Sherman, Riverton, and Dawson.

Officials said the disaster proclamation includes Sangamon, Boone, Crawford, DuPage, and Marion Counties. Gov. Pritzker is also directing the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to coordinate statewide response and recovery efforts, including multiple state agencies, public safety entities, and non-governmental organizations.

“The devastating storms that swept through our state have upended communities and resulted in heartbreaking injury and loss of life,” Gov. Pritzker said. “In response, I am issuing an emergency disaster proclamation to immediately provide all necessary aid to our communities. I am in close contact with the IEMA and local partners around the state to ensure every possible resource is provided to those who suffered losses or are experiencing displacement,” Gov. Pritzker said.

Gov. Pritzker added, “My deepest thanks go out to the first responders and emergency officials who worked through the night and will continue to work tirelessly in the days and weeks ahead to help those affected.”

The disaster proclamation is effective immediately. Officials said it will support local government response and recovery operations wherever necessary.

Additionally, Illinoisians are encouraged to continue following their local authorities to stay updated with the latest conditions in their communities.

“It is times like these that we must keep each other close as members of our Illinois family recover from the devastating storms that caused death, serious injury, trauma, and property damage throughout the state,” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said. “Thank you, first responders, local and state officials, and the concerned individuals who helped wherever needed as these storms swept through. We will continue to work together and support each other in the days ahead,” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said.

Officials said the disaster proclamation may be updated to include additional counties as damage assessments continue. The Pritzker Administration said they will continue monitoring and working closely with Ameren and Comed to ensure power is restored statewide.

More information about IEMA can be found here.