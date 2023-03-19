DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Governor Richard J. Oglesby Mansion will host its first open house of the year next Sunday, March 26.

Gov. Oglesby Mansion, Inc. said Gov. Oglesby is recognized as one of Decatur’s most distinguished citizens, serving as a U.S. Senator, a Union General during the Civil War, a three-term Governor of Illinois, and a close friend of Abraham Lincoln.

Courtesy: Gov. Oglesby Mansion, Inc.

The house, located on W. William Street, was built in 1876 in the Italianate style with a low-pitched roof and a widow’s walk. Officials said notable skyscraper architect William Jenney was commissioned by Oglesby to design the home in Decatur. The Macon County Conservation District purchased the home in 1972 and began restoration in 1976.

Decatur nonprofit, Gov. Oglesby Mansion, Inc., continues to maintain the mansion and all of the items inside.

The open house is happening from 2-4 p.m. on March 26. Officials said a donation of $2 per person is requested. Members of the Board of Directors and community volunteers will act as docents during the tours.

The home is open on the last Sunday of each month from 2-4 p.m. until November.

