Gospel music garners support

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some swinging gospel music got people in the groove to give.
The gospel jazz benefit concert in Hessel Park supported the Men and Women’s SAFE House, a substance abuse rehabilitation center.
The 22nd annual event is something graduates of the SAFE program say does a lot of good.
“I don’t think I’d be alive today if it weren’t for them,” said SAFE House graduate, Freddie Foster.
The concert featured Tasha Page-Lockhart…a renowned gospel singer.
Nine additional artists filled out the lineup for the concert.