GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million.

The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74.

Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan.

The 160,000-square-feet event center is well known throughout the Midwest as it has hosted rodeos, tractor pulls, country music concerts, livestock events, craft shows and trade shows.

Gordon Hannagan passed away in 2012. His wife, Jan, died in 2020. Their children have carried on the legacy of the events center. But now, as they get older, they decided to sell the complex.

“This was not an easy decision for them as this was very much a family enterprise,” officials stated.

