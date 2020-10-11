GOP US. Rep. Bost of Illinois tests positive for COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- One Champaign organization is making sure that felons exercise their right to vote, and young people get out to the polls. The First Followers group is an organization dedicated to helping the community while also helping those who were incarcerated rehabilitate into society. Some of those people were at the event and wanted to help encourage people who have been in their position to vote. "I use to think what's the sense in voting when I just felt that things were rigged in politics but that's just my own personal feelings so once I learned the importance of my vote I was like okay my vote can make a difference a change", said Mitchell. Cedric Mitchell was incarcerated for 13 years and hopes that people can learn from their past and grow from it.

Organizer James Kilgore said there are a lot of restrictions when it comes to felony convictions. "One of the things about people with felony convictions is that sometimes we're not given our full rights, and one of the rights that's often denied is the right to vote in Illinois you do have the right to vote as long you're not in prison but not everyone is aware of that". 18 year-old Khayriyah Mitchell sees the importance as well and does not take the opportunity for granted. "I know what our ancestors went through in order to get us the right to vote in general so just knowing our history and out background in this country makes it even more important for me to keep them involved.", said Mitchell.