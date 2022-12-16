SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Are mochi squishies, blue heeler-corgi mixes, and creme brûlée symbols of Central Illinois? According to Google searches this year, they should be.

Google released the top trends searched by metro areas and regions, allowing users to see their local top trends. For Central Illinois, our results can be found within the Springfield, IL area, which includes Decatur, Danville, Champaign and Urbana.

Google found that more than anywhere else in the nation, the Springfield, IL area searched for mochi squishies. The small, rubbery plastic toys shaped like animals and objects proved to be a popular search for 2022.

The top searched animal in the area was a blue-heeler-corgi mix. The dog was bred to be a medium sized herding dog.

Central Illinois’ top searched genre of music was rap, and the top searched recipe was creme brûlée.

For searches with the phrase ‘near me’, the Springfield region was one of two places in the United States where ‘apple orchards’ was in the top 10 alongside the Elmira, New York area. Other items people searched for with ‘near me’ include rural homes for sale, acai bowls, tow companies, and diesel prices.

You can look at Google’s entire summary for any city/region by entering in the city or zip code here. Google also made a YouTube video and a summary with all its national trends too.