Google investigating threatening review

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Police and Google are trying to find the person who left a disturbing Google review about Mt. Zion High School. It had a picture of a swastika, and a message that read, “Best shooting range I’ve been to”.

The review was removed, and police say they are taking it seriously. The person who did it could face charges of felony disorderly conduct. Right now, police say Google is handling the investigation.

This was posted around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. For those of you who aren’t familiar with google reviews, anyone who has a Google account can leave one. The Google review also had memes with student’s faces. Police say they were bombarded with phone calls when it happened.

“It’s frustrating. It’s one of the things that, to be honest, it’s just something new that we’ve had to deal with more so in the last five years than ever before, but it’s starting to become more something we’re familiar with dealing with.”

Investigators say they don’t have any idea when Google will be able to find out who posted it. They said they’re aware the person could have posted it from anywhere, but police believe they could be local. Officers are adding extra patrols to the high school area just in case. This isn’t the first time Mt. Zion has dealt with a similar threat.

Last year, a swastika was posted on a google review of the school, but there was no message left with it. Google removed the picture, but they didn’t investigate it because it didn’t come with a possible threat.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office was also the victim of a disturbing Google review. In a post on their Facebook page, the sheriff said “inappropriate photos” were coming up when people did a Google search of their office. He said they’re working with google to have the photos removed and to also make sure it never happens again.