Goodwill opening new, larger location this week

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Goodwill’s Danville retail store and donation center is closing its current location and opening a larger one this week.

The current location, 904 North Gilbert Street, will close on Monday at 7 p.m. to accommodate the move of inventory and fixtures to the new location, 1507 North Bowman Avenue. That location will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Goodwill said the new location will allow for more merchandise to be displayed on the sale floor and the organization will be able to expand its Career Services area to meet increased demand for services in the Danville community.

”The Danville community has been very supportive of our organization over the past 10 years. During that time, we have continued to see an increased need for career development and training,” said Goodwill President and CEO Ron Culves. “Moving to our new location will also allow us to expand our very successful Career Center which served 2,400 members of the Danville community in 2021 by offering free employment services, training, and education.”

The new location will still allow for drive-up donations and have more parking space. All of the employees at the old location will transfer to the new location, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.