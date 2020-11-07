Good Samaritan Inn to hold annual Empty Chili Bowl event

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Good Samaritan Inn will host their annual Empty Chili Bowl event.

In a news release, Good Samaritan Inn officials said reports from “Feeding America in conjunction with the University of Illinois project that as many as 17 million more Americans could be food insecure in the upcoming year, including 1 in 4 children.” They also said that since COVID-19 hit, their staff has made sure that everyone who was hungry got a free lunch every day between 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. They did so while making sure everyone was safe through increased handwashing, wearing masks and social distancing.

Now, they are looking to raise money to help them feed the hungry in their community. They will have an adapted version of their Empty Chili Bowl Fundraiser on November 17. They will have a $5 drive-thru dinner for the community and a business lunch for area offices. “Special items for purchase include handmade ceramic bowls from local artists and Good Samaritan Inn branded masks.”

You can pre-order your chili and then pick it up at the Good Samaritan Inn from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Those businesses who place orders can have their chili lunch delivered during a designated time frame. Officials also said sponsorships are available. They are also accepting monetary donations.

To place your order, click here.

“It’s more than just a meal,” said Good Samaritan Inn Executive Director Nicky Besser. “Eating here means more money for bills like utilities, rent, car payments, or childcare. It means fuel for students who many otherwise go without during virtual learning. Supporting us helps keep people from falling into further financial hardship during an unprecedented time of need and beyond.”