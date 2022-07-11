DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Good Samaritan Inn has been helping people in the community for 40 years. Monday, they took time to celebrate their impact.

“We create social and economic opportunity through nourishment, gardening, and education.” That is the Inn’s mission listed on their website. During their time, they have offered several programs to help feed and educate people in need across the community.

Produce used in Monday’s celebration was grown in the Good Samaritan Inn’s Mercy Gardens.

One of the programs they run is called Mercy Gardens. Officials said the gardens are 5.5 acres of land in the Old King’s Orchard Neighborhood of Decatur. Produce from those gardens was used in a spread during Monday’s anniversary celebration.