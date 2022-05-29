CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police say that a woman’s actions on Wednesday night may have prevented a mass casualty event.

According to CPD around 10:45 on Wednesday night officers arrived outside of the Renaissance Circle apartment complex for a report of a shooting. When police got there, they found the gunshot victim, 37-year-old Dennis Butler of Charleston, with multiple gunshot wounds. Butler later died.

Police say they discovered that earlier that night, Butler was approached about speeding in the apartment complex while children were playing. Police say Butler then left the complex and returned a short time later when he parked his vehicle in front of the apartment, pulled out an AR-15 style rifle and started firing at people attending a party.

Police say a bystander attending the party quickly pulled out her pistol and fired at Butler, fatally injuring him.

“Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night,” said Lieutenant Tony Hazelett. “She was lawfully carrying a firearm and stopped a threat. There was a graduation party and a party with kids so obviously someone just graduated high school and we could have had a casualty shooting.”

Charleston Police say several witnesses and the person who fired the gun waited on police to get there and fully cooperated with the investigation.

At this time, no one has been charged in the shooting. The investigation now goes to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office for review.