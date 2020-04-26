Golf courses following guidelines to reopen

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses all over the state have been shut down for over a month now. That included golf courses, but the governor gave them the green light to reopen on May 1st.

Right now would be the time of year when golf courses start to get busier, but reopening comes with restrictions.

“They can only play in twosomes, and the golfers have to play 15 minutes apart. That’s basically eight golfers an hour,” says Brookhill general manager Jared Busboom.

Brookhill Golf Course in Rantoul says that is probably the biggest change. They typically allow groups of four every eight minutes.

“With the limited spaces that there are to play, you’re really going to want to get a tee time when you come out,” says Busboom. “With only 8 golfers an hour, if you walk up to play, we may not be able to get you on for two hours.”

The best way to do that, no matter where you’re trying to golf, is by phone or online booking.

Another big change for golfers is no carts or caddies allowed. That may be hard for people who cannot walk around the course easily.

“That’s really going to limit the traffic that we’re going to see. It’s just to limit contact and gatherings,” says Busboom.

But even with these temporary rules in place, Brookhill staff members say they are excited to get people back on the green.

“We’re anxious to at least get some people out here playing. We’re anxious to see the people [and] see our frequent customers that we haven’t seen yet, really,” says Busboom.