Golden Apple seeks to lessen teacher of color shortage in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a teacher shortage in Illinois, especially teachers of color.

According to the organization Golden Apple, more than 50% of Illinois students are of color, however, only 18% of Illinois teachers are people of color. Golden Apple is actively working to change that through their Scholars program. They’re recruiting high school and college students who want to become teachers.

Golden Apple President Alan Mather said getting more teachers of color into the classroom is their highest priority. He emphasized the importance of students feeling represented by their teachers. “Its not just that its nice to have, its that when students have a teacher who looks like them, they perform better, both on grades, but also growth and standardized test scores.”

Dr. Howard Kindergarten teacher Dominique McCotter agreed, and added that the impact of being a teacher of color goes beyond just looks. She said, “It’s not just about the color of your skin, but its about your cultural background, similarities in language and the use of language, the way that you make connections, and family dynamics. You’re coming together and creating a community with your students and they need to feel that community is connected to them in a way that is similar to their family outside of school too.”

McCotter also said it’s important to talk to kids, even as young as kindergarteners, about how they can use their strengths to become teachers in the future.

To learn more about the Scholars program, visit the Golden Apple website. Applications are open until April 1st.