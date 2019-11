CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The holiday season is upon us and one local business is preparing its farm and goats.

Prairie Fruit Farm hosted their annual Holiday Open House. Goats were dressed up and in the holiday spirit to take pictures with visitors.





Some of the open house activities included indoors-goat petting, selfie photos in the kid barn, local foods snacks, cheese boards, drinks and unique gift shopping inside the cozy farm store.

The farm has been open since 2005.