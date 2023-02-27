DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new band room is officially coming to Urbana High School. After just three months community donations totaled more than $100,000.

Now organizers are counting down the days to the groundbreaking.

They said it could start as soon as May, and even that feels unreal. Karen DeBauche said having reached their goal this soon speaks to how supportive her community is. Urbana High School’s band room is 50 years old and hasn’t seen many upgrades.

The new renovation will help the band room fit the ever-growing marching band. It will give the room extra space, wider doors to fit equipment, a working HVAC system, and better acoustics.

“I’m excited this is going to happen,” Karen DeBauche said. “Because when it first started, I had doubts and I was like ‘oh my gosh, I can’t do this.’ But it was about everybody coming together. You know we hear so many negative things about schools, but this said so much about what music does for our families and the whole arts.”

She said everyone involved is excited for the project to come, especially the students.