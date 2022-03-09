PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Global issues continue to impact us at home, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, inflation, and, now, the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine is considered the breadbasket of Europe, much like how the Midwest is the breadbasket of America. The conflicts abroad are causing issues for the region’s farmers and crop-growers.

Patrick Kirchhofer, Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager, said fertilizer prices have increased throughout the country.

“Farmers typically apply nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium,” Kirchhofer said. “And corn requires more nitrogen because it’s a grass.”

He said nitrogen prices right now are about $1,500 a ton, while phosphorous and potassium are about $850 a ton.

“That’s basically been stabilized for the last few months, but there could be a trend higher because of all the disruptions,” he said.

Natural gas is used to make nitrogen, Kirchhofer said, which is why the conflict overseas trickles down to Illinois’ corn and soybean farmers.

He said it is likely more fertilizer than normal was applied last fall as farmers anticipated higher spring prices.

“Heading into the spring, I think local fertilizer suppliers do have enough on hand, in stock in warehouses, to supply area farmers,” Kirchhofer said. “Now, going forward heading into next fall, that’s yet to be determined.”

Nitrogen applied in the fall sits in the soil over the winter until spring, where it is then available as a plant nitrate, Kirchhofer explained.

“So even though farmers applied the nitrogen last fall,” he said, “it’s for this upcoming season’s corn crop.”

Looking ahead, Kichhofer said it is hard to determine what possible strain fall prices could have on farmers. But, he said, grain prices are on the rise too, which can help farmers afford higher potential prices of fertilizers and other input costs.

In turn, however, this may not seem like good news for consumers, who may see higher prices on food on grocery store shelves amid an economy already suffering from inflation.

Kirchhofer said it is important to understand where the food on grocery store shelves comes from.

“About 1% of today’s population is growing up on a farm or farming,” Kirchhofer said. “Consumers need to stay informed on what’s going on. Familiarize yourself with how crops are grown.”

In relation to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Kirchhofer said many farmers are advocating for the increased use of biofuels to curb the rising gas prices in the country.

WMBD is looking into biofuel as an alternative to natural gas and will follow up on this story.