Glass donations needed to break record

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Local Artist Jason Mack is building what he hopes will become the world’s largest glass Christmas tree and he needs your help.

Mack is asking for donations of clear and green glass, jars, and vases. He wants to make a tree that is 31 feet tall with a 52-feet circumference.

The current world record for the tallest glass tree is 27.5 in Italy.

He says he will work every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until December 20th.

You can drop off donations or watch him work on Neil and Washington street.