TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the time of year again for one Central Illinois community to show its charitable spirit. The Tolono Fire Protection District has started taking donations for its Hero Tree.

Each year, people in the town donate money for children in the Unity School District. Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Hayden said it is their way of filling a void in the community while also helping the school district make each student’s holiday special.

“They help us with getting the names of the students who need it the most, so we’re able to get that through them,” Hayden said. “And, you know, obviously, we could do with that community as you see people come in and out pretty quickly to try to help. And we have the same people who wait every year to help us, which is fantastic. So, we’re able to help as many kids as we can every year.”

He said they started out with only 40 children. Now, they’re helping close to 100. Hayden said if the need increases, they will gladly do what’s needed to meet it.

Those who wish to help can stop by the fire station at 214 N Bourne Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.