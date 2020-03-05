Giving for university band

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– On the fourth of March, the U of I band wants you to march “forth” with donations. It’s Giving Day for the Marching Illini Band. Last year, they got over 200 gifts and raised about $18,000. This year they have a goal of 375 gifts. That’s the number of people in the band.

Money is used for things like band trips, new instruments, and uniforms. The link will still be live for a day or two after Giving Day. People can still give to the Marching Illini after the link comes down on the U of I page.