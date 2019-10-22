1  of  2
Breaking News
Man with ties to Boy Scouts arrested on child porn charges Teacher contract negotiations go late into night

Giving day benefits students

News
Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It will be the two-year anniversary of the Gies College of Business’ name and a celebration is planned to collect donations for the Gies Student Emergency Fund.

The fund will support students in times of financial crisis so they can be able to afford to stay in school.

Alumnus Larry Gies and his wife Beth donated $150 million to Gies College of Business on October 26, 2017.

They issued a challenge encouraging others to give and the college is using that challenge to instill a spirit of giving within the students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

University of Illinois alumnus Jeff Senne, Responsible Business Strategy and Implementation Leader at PwC, will have a presentation to kick off the event.

Donations will be collected in-person and online.

For more information, click here.

Gies Giving Day
October 24, 1-4 pm
Business Instructional Facility
515 East Gregory Drive

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.