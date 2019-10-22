Giving day benefits students

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It will be the two-year anniversary of the Gies College of Business’ name and a celebration is planned to collect donations for the Gies Student Emergency Fund.

The fund will support students in times of financial crisis so they can be able to afford to stay in school.

Alumnus Larry Gies and his wife Beth donated $150 million to Gies College of Business on October 26, 2017.

They issued a challenge encouraging others to give and the college is using that challenge to instill a spirit of giving within the students, faculty, staff, and alumni.

University of Illinois alumnus Jeff Senne, Responsible Business Strategy and Implementation Leader at PwC, will have a presentation to kick off the event.

Donations will be collected in-person and online.

For more information, click here.

Gies Giving Day

October 24, 1-4 pm

Business Instructional Facility

515 East Gregory Drive