Giving back: two people help with free yardwork for C-U community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Yardwork isn’t necessarily a fun task. Two people are working in Champaign-Urbana to do it for you.

Justin Santiago is a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He and his partner Scott Linney are doing free yardwork for those in the CU area.

They want to encourage people to do service for others.

“They don’t need to necessarily do yardwork or something big but just by doing small and simple acts of service for other people, it’s just a great way to…to brighten someone else’s day,” said Justin Santiago, a missionary.

If you would like Santiago and Linney’s help with your own yard, you can contact them at Justin.Santiago@missionary.org.