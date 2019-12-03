Giving back to help food insecurity

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– First responders are making a difference in their community this Giving Tuesday. Police and firefighters were collecting donations for the St. James and St. Vincent De Paul Food Pantries. The Eastern Illinois Food Bank was there joining in their efforts. People could drop off their donations or give online. Police said it’s a cause they support.

The Eastern Illinois Food Bank said they exceeded their goal. They collected enough for over 50,000 meals. The police and fire departments helped raise enough for over 6,000 meals.