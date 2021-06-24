Give the Gift of Life: Blood Drive starts Thursday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — You can give the gift of life on Thursday.

WCIA is teaming up with Impact Life for a Blood Drive. The event is now underway, and we’re ready for your donations.

Central Illinois is in desperate need of blood donations. Things may be getting back to normal, but blood banks and hospitals are still feeling the effects of the pandemic.

So here’s your chance to save a life in the WCIA Back Parking Lot, or the Marketplace Mall Plaza section T6 (formerly Dress Barn).

The Impact Life Team says Memorial Day Weekend through Fourth of July is a time where there’s more of a fight to fill blood supply. Over the past few weeks, the team has hit 85% of their collection goal.

But to put that into perspective, that leaves hospitals with just a 1-3 day supply, and that affects people who are waiting on cancer treatment and life-savings surgeries.

To schedule an appointment, call 217-367-2202.

The Blood Drive runs until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Locations are set at the WCIA Back Parking lot off Randoplh Street and the Marketplace Mall Plaza, 1901 N Market St, T6, (former Dressbarn).