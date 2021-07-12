Girls will lay down new beats at Urbana summer camp

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some students will rock the beat at a new summer camp.

“She Spins Urbana” will give 20 girls ages 10 to 17 a chance to learn how to DJ.

They will learn the basics and learn about different female DJ pioneers.

At the end of the camp, they will have a party based on what they learned.

The woman who organized it is a DJ herself.

“Man I’m super excited,” said Ja’Naea Modest, the organizer of “She Spins Urbana.” “I’ve been trying to do this I want to say for the past two to three years. We also got different people in the community that’s gonna help so I’m super excited. I’m able to use those resources you know to be able to get this out there.”

Registration is already filled but organizers are hoping to host similar camps in the future.