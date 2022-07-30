URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Saturday campers with Girls Rock CU got to show off everything they’ve learned in the group.

That’s with the first ever Girls Rock CU festival. The organizations’ goal is to empower young women, transgender and non binary youth through music.

They teach the members how to be rock stars on and off a stage. Something the board members of the group say is very important.

“I think it’s important that our young youth, not only as female musicians, but just as young women in the community, they learn how to work together in the community, learn how to empower each other and lift each other. So, music is just the second aspect of that,” Carrie Chandler said.

The festival helps fund the group so they can continue empowering youth in the community.