Girls perform what they learn at DJ camp

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “She Spins Urbana” is a summer camp for girls ages 10-17 who wanted to learn to DJ.

Today, they got to perform their new skills. Family and friends gathered to watch the girls show off what they’ve learned. The organizer, who is a DJ herself, says she’s extremely proud.

“Seeing them from the first day to now its just heartwarming. I mean I’m speechless honestly from it. They’re skills have grown. Seems like the way they express themselves have grown, its just all around its really grown,” Ja’Naea Modest, “She Spins Urbana” organizer, said.

She plans to host another camp in October.