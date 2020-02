SHILOH, Ill. (WCIA) — Redbird Arena is the place to be this weekend.

It is Final Four time for the girls in Class-1A. One of those teams is the Tri-County Lady Titans.

They made the rounds Thursday morning as they left for Redbird Arena. After stops in Kansas and Oakland, they met the students and staff in Shiloh. They were cheered on as they are making their second straight trip to Normal and the State tournament.